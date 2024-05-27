NCAOOSCE, NBAIS, NALV join forces to revolutionize Almajiri Education

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

In a groundbreaking move, the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) has partnered with the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and the Nigeria Arabic Language Village (NALV) to transform the educational landscape for Almajiri students.

Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, Executive Secretary of NCAOOSCE, announced the collaboration at an inter-agency meeting in Kaduna, emphasizing the need for comprehensive education that includes Arabic language and Islamic teachings.

“We must empower Almajiri students with a deep understanding of Arabic and Islamic studies to prevent manipulation and misinterpretation of Qur’anic verses,” he stressed.

The partnership aims to introduce English language education and provide accelerated learning programs for out-of-school children in the southern region.

Dr. Idris appealed to NBAIS to hand over the Tsangaya Unit to serve as a learning center for reformed Almajiri education.

Also speaking, Prof. Yahuza Imam, Registrar of NBAIS, and Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad, CEO of NALV, pledged their full support to address the challenges faced by out-of-school children in Nigeria.

This historic collaboration marks a significant step towards providing Almajiri students with a well-rounded education, preparing them for success in all aspects of life.

With this partnership, NCAOOSCE is committed to enriching the educational experience of Almajiri students and tackling the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria

