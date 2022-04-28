 NBC impressed with  NYSC Radio  station

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

NATIONAL Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has expressed satisfaction with the state-of-the-art facilities at NYSC Radio Station domiciled at the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja.

The Zonal Director of the Commission, Ms Pauline Ehusani stated this on Tuesday when she led a team of officials of the commission on an assessment tour of the radio station.

The Abuja Zonal office covers FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kwara States.

The Zonal Director also expressed delight on the granting of broadcast license to the Scheme by the Federal Government to operate a radio station which will give the Scheme more voice.

She recalled that the station had earlier been inspected by the NBC engineers adding that, the purpose of her visit was to ensure that processes are followed, while the contents of broadcasting are delivered according to the extant laws.

Ehusani commended the Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim and the entire Management on the initiative to establish the radio station.

“From our observation we can say that the NYSC Radio is quite ready to commence transmission.

It is our prayer that the NYSC Radio services will go places”, she said.

The Zonal Director harped on the need for proper training of the personnel that would work in the radio station.

She urged them to avail themselves of the relevant sections of the National Broadcasting Code in order to be properly guided.

“It is very important for the managers of the studio to look inward and study the National Broadcasting Code by studying the rules.

I advise every operator of the studio to go through the various sections of the National Broadcasting Code to be conversant with the standards for broadcasting, commercials, engineering, among others”, she said.

Other members of the NBC team include; the Chief Monitoring Officer, Martha Ikwue, Chief Monitoring Officer, Hussana Ibrahim and Assistant Chief Monitoring Officer, Margaret Ali Kure

The NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his remarks commended the Federal Government and NBC Management for the approval granted NYSC to operate both radio and television stations.

Ibrahim said the stations would promote Government programmes and policies, tell the NYSC story to the world, train Corps Members that have passion in broadcast journalism, create employment opportunities for Corps Members, generate more revenue to the federation account, among other benefits.

The NYSC boss added that operators of the studio would comply with all broadcasting regulations as approved by the regulatory agency.