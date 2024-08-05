Champion Newspapers Limited
NBC, Coca-Cola Nigeria refute FCCPC’s allegation of misleading product Labelling

The management of Coca-Cola System, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, has refuted the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) ‘s alleged misleading product labelling in Nigeria.

 

According to a statement issued by the company on Friday, August 1, 2024, the company explained that it provides clear, accessible nutrition information on our packaging in line with national regulatory requirements and is committed to transparency for consumers,”.

 

“Our priority is safeguarding consumer interests, and we will continue to work constructively with the government on this matter. We strongly believe that the Coca‑Cola System in Nigeria has complied with all regulations and look forward to the opportunity to bring this topic to closure”.

 

 

 

