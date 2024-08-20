Champion Newspapers Limited
NBA to collaborate with Imo state police  command in fighting  crime  in the state

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

 

Imo  state  police command  is to collaborate with  the state chapter  of the Nigerian BAR  Association, (NBA) to fight crime in the state

 

 

According to an official statement made on Monday by the spokesman for the command, ASP Henry Okoye, the two bodies reached  the agreement  when the  executive of the BAR  Association visited  the state Commissioner  of Police, CP ABOKI DANJUMA in his office Monday

 

 

The two bodies,  during the  meeting, assured  each other of Partnership, Support, and Continued Collaboration, to ensure that the state is crime free

 

 

The  statement,  explained that the visit provided an opportunity for the Commissioner and his team to engage with the new NBA leadership.

 

In his remarks during the visit however, the  chairman of the BAR  Association, Chief (Barr.) Chris U. Ihentuge, commended CP Danjuma for his relentless efforts in combating crime and enhancing public safety in Imo State.

 

 

He emphasized the NBA’s commitment to supporting law enforcement through collaborative initiatives and expressed confidence in the positive impact of their partnership on community security.

 

 

In response,  the statement explained that the CP Danjuma assured the association  of the Command’s full support and dedication to a continued partnership,  stressing  the importance of effective inter-agency collaboration to maintain peace and security throughout Imo State.

 

 

Present  at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner of Police (SCID) DCP Sirajo Fana Mohammed, DCP Operations DCP Hamzat A. Abdulkardir, DCP Finance, CSP Onwochei Stephen, and PPRO ASP Okoye Henry.

