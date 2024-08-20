NBA to collaborate with Imo state police  command in fighting  crime  in the state

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo state police command is to collaborate with the state chapter of the Nigerian BAR Association, (NBA) to fight crime in the state

According to an official statement made on Monday by the spokesman for the command, ASP Henry Okoye, the two bodies reached the agreement when the executive of the BAR Association visited the state Commissioner of Police, CP ABOKI DANJUMA in his office Monday

The two bodies, during the meeting, assured each other of Partnership, Support, and Continued Collaboration, to ensure that the state is crime free

The statement, explained that the visit provided an opportunity for the Commissioner and his team to engage with the new NBA leadership.

In his remarks during the visit however, the chairman of the BAR Association, Chief (Barr.) Chris U. Ihentuge, commended CP Danjuma for his relentless efforts in combating crime and enhancing public safety in Imo State.

He emphasized the NBA’s commitment to supporting law enforcement through collaborative initiatives and expressed confidence in the positive impact of their partnership on community security.

In response, the statement explained that the CP Danjuma assured the association of the Command’s full support and dedication to a continued partnership, stressing the importance of effective inter-agency collaboration to maintain peace and security throughout Imo State.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner of Police (SCID) DCP Sirajo Fana Mohammed, DCP Operations DCP Hamzat A. Abdulkardir, DCP Finance, CSP Onwochei Stephen, and PPRO ASP Okoye Henry.