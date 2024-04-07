NBA Africa’s basketball showcase continues with Lagos homecoming festival

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa continued its basketball showcase in the continent as it held its annual homecoming festival in Lagos State over the Easter weekend.

The homecoming festival was NBA Africa’s attempt at pointing to the growing popularity of the basketball sport in Africa.

The festival featured a fashion and culture pop-up station at Alara and a free throw photo booth at Harbour Point, where fans could win NBA merchandise, customised basketball and sneakers, and a subscription to NBA League Pass.

The festival’s highlight was a basketball showcase at the Landmark Centre, it featured some of the best local basketball talent and a 3-on-3 celebrity game between DJ Obi and DJ Tunez.

Winners emerged from the game, including Fortune Ibe the showcase’s Most Valuable Player, and Valor Okini Ewomazino the runner-up.

NBA Africa’s “NBA Meets Culture” platform inspired the ‘NBA x Homecoming’ collaboration, the most recent event in Lagos after the second edition of “NBA Meets Art” was held in the state last November.

According to the organisers, the NBA Meets Culture platform converges fashion, music, art, business, and sports, to celebrate the game of basketball through the lens of Nigerian arts and culture.

Dignitaries at the event include the Africa Vice President, NBA and Country Head, NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu and Grace Ladoja, the Founder of the NBA x Homecoming 2024.