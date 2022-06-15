NB Plc retains Flavour, Yul & Phyno as Brand Ambassadors for Life Continental Lager

Lagos, Nigeria, 14th June, 2022. It was all glamour, glitz and funfair at the Head of Office of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu as the trio of Flavour N’abania, Yul Edochie and Phyno renewed their brand ambassador contracts with Life Continental Lager Beer. As a leading South Eastern beer brand that is promoting Igbo Hi-Life music, beliefs, tradition and cultural values of Igbos, Life continental Lager beer has also been at the forefront of stimulating the progress of its consumers through its numerous grassroot initiatives.

Speaking during the Press Conference, the Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, stated that “Life Continental Beer pioneered regional brewing in Nigeria and has maintained leadership in the South-east region’s booming market for decades. Today, we are excited to announce the renewal contract with Flavour, Phyno and Yul Edochie. This collaboration with Life Continental Lager Beer underscores the brand’s dedication to the Igbo values of industrious, resourcefulness and enterprise – values which Flavour, Yul and Phyno aptly embody. Just as Life Continental Beer defines the Igbo in every consumer, these three successful and industrious entertainers exude the qualities which exemplifies the typical Igbo man.”

The deal which was signed at the Nigerian Breweries Plc corporate head office in Lagos is to run for two years during which Flavour, Yul and Phyno will appear in Life Continental Beer advertising and marketing campaigns. They will also feature in the brand’s online assets and make special appearances at events and activations.

According to Flavour N’nabania, the new deal shows that Hi-Life music is paving the way in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He affirmed that “this new deal with Life Continental is an example of the rebound of progress that Igbos have continued to be associated with in their business and industry. Life Beer brand has always been a symbol of the Igbo heritage. If you go anywhere and you hear Life Continental Beer, at once, the Igbo man and his entrepreneurial spirit comes to mind. I’m very proud to be associated with a beer I can finally call my own, a beer that pushes the frontiers of progress.”

Also, Nollywood thespian, Yul Edochie applauded the Igbo heritage that Life Continental wields. “I am so honoured to be doing this again with Life Continental Beer. This brand has continued to shine the spotlight on the Igbo tradition of brotherhood and Progress. I want to categorically state that Life Continental Lager is the progress brand of Igbos”.

In a similar vein, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno expressed satisfaction about his new deal with Life Continental Lager Beer. “The Igbos are the vibe that holds Nigeria together and Life Continental Lager Beer has continued to demonstrate its love for the Igbo culture. Everywhere you go, you will always find a successful Igbo man. Despite our challenging past, we have inspired the greatness of the country. I am so thrilled about the renewed partnership with Life Continental Lager Beer”.

Life Continental Lager Beer is the fine quality lager beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc made from the choicest grains, hops and the purest of waters. Life Continental Lager Beer is expertly brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in true quality fashion of the master brewers.