NAWOJ Calls to an end to gender based violence

The National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) , Bauchi state Chapter has called on Nigerians to stand up collectively and fight gender based violence against women and girls in the society.

The Chairperson of Bauchi State NAWOJ ,Mrs Bulak Afsa said this during a one day street rally organised Bauchi state chapter of the Nigerian Association of women journalists with from Plan Interna6 Nigeria to commemorate the 16days of Activism, with the theme ” Orange the World, Stop Gender- Based Violence Now” .

She decried the rising cases of GBV in the society noting it’s not only limited girls and women, butalso affects men .

” everyone needs to speak out against gender based violence in the community be it rape, sexual molestation of Intimidation, our females are not punching bags but rather men should love and protect them”.

According to her, the aim of the rally is to create Awareness on the need for people to rise up to stop all forms of gender based violence in order to return sanity to the existence of the family.

Mrs Afsa then commented Plan International for supporting the women groups in the fight against gender based violence in the community which she said has retarded social activities within the community especially during the out break of covid 19 and the subsequent lock down.

In her address, the Representative of Plan International in Bauchi, Zainab Sabitu, said that the NGO decided to participate in the program to amplify calls to end gender based violence.