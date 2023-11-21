Navy hands over N70m seized cannabis sativa to NDLEA in Badagry

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Navy, Badagry, Lagos, handed over 50 sacks of cannabis sativa worth N70 million to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) in Badagry.

On the seizures, Lt. Cdt. Kelly Umoru, the Base Operations Officer, FOB, representing the Commanding Officer FOB, Navy Captain Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said they seized the suspected cannabis sativa on Sunday.

“On Nov. 19, at about 6.30.a.m, they got an intelligence tip-off of suspected smuggling activities within our own Area of Operations.

“The intelligence indicated that a boat was sighted offloading products suspected to be cannabis sativa at Gbethrome Beach close to Ashipa community.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team, led by myself and Base Intelligence Officer, Lt. E. U. Okorie, proceeded to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area,” he said.

Umoru said after searching, a total of 50 sacks of the suspected products which valued at about N70m were recovered.

“The adjoining communities were also searched but no other products or suspects were found.

“Investigations are ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate and in due course, arrest and prosecute same,” he said.

He recalled that since the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla assumed office, he had stated that his mission was to maintain and equip a professionally competent naval force capable of defending Nigeria’s maritime area of interest in fulfilment of national security imperative.

“Similarly, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mustapha Hussan, on Nov. 9, launched Operation Water Guard.

“This operation is aimed at denying smuggling and other criminal elements the freedom of action within Badagry General Area, to ensure security and economic stability in the area,” he said.

Receiving the exhibit, Mr Owen Dinneys, the Commander of the Narcotics, Area Commander, Seme Special Command of NDLEA, promised that investigation would commence on the seized items.

He commended Nigerian Navy for the huge seizures, assuring them that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“We will ensure that whoever that is involved in the illegal drugs smuggling into the country is apprehended and justice will be done,” he said. (NAN)