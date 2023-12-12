Navy hands over fake military officer, 2 other suspects arrested for forgery to Police in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Navy, has handed over a fake military officer, and two other suspects arrested forging a fake Naval oil approval in Rivers State to the Police.

Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Desmond Igbo while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt Naval Base, Rumuolumeni, said the suspects were arrested for facilitating a fake oil approval for a vessel, MV Mother Gabrini.

Commodore Igbo said the three suspects, William Chinedu Nwaele, Olome Happy and Lucky Opuama were apprehended together with the vessel on 8 Nov 23 for suspected illegal bunkering activities by FOB BONNY.

He said, “In pursuance of the Chief of the Naval Staff strategic directive, NNS PATHFINDER has sustained its efforts at curbing crude oil theft and illegal bunkering.

“The sustained effort of the Base has denied the criminal elements freedom of action. As a result, these criminal elements involved in this economic sabotage have resulted to a new tactics of issuing of forged documents to facilitate illegal bunkering activities.

“These 3 suspects before you were trailed and arrested in different locations for facilitating a fake oil approval for MV MOTHER GABRINI. They were apprehended after a one week sustained intelligence-led operation.

“During the preliminary investigation, the crew presented a fake NNS PATHFINDER oil approval. Accordingly, the Base sprang into action to apprehend the persons involved in forging of the Base oil approval.

“It is pertinent to state that one of the suspects, Mr Williams Nweale is also an impostor. He impersonate as a naval personnel to conduct illegal escort and security in events within Rivers State. Two Camoflage uniforms and other military uniform items were recovered from his house.”

The Commander use this medium to warn oil thieves and other criminals within Rivers State to repent as the Base will stop at nothing to ensure that they are arrested and brought to justice.

“The Base wants to appreciate the good people of Rivers State for supporting its operation. We therefore request you continue to support us through provision of information about the activities of criminals.”

Receiving the suspects, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Rumuolumeni Police Division in Obio-Akpor local government area, CSP Olufunke Opayomi commended the navy and Commodore Igbo for the synergy.

She promised that the suspects would be charged to court after further investigation and also be prosecuted accordingly.