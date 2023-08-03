NAU to establish N2bn forensic science centre to improve criminal justice system

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Anambra, says it plans to raise two billion Naira toward establishing a Forensic Science Center in the institution.

Prof. Charles Esimone, the Vice Chancellor, NAU, made the disclosed in Awka on Thursday, at the maiden international conference on Forensic Science and Criminal Justice.

The conference has the theme – “Challenges and Prospects of Forensic Science in a Democratic Nigeria”.

Esimone said that the centre would serve as fulcrum to produce immediate manpower for forensic sciences in the country.

“We want our university to be a centre of excellence in forensic science and it will serve as a fulcrum to produce immediate manpower for forensic sciences in the country.

“We intend to raise the sum of two billion Naira for our forensic science centre. We have sent out letters to philanthropists and donors across the country to contribute toward the project.

“As a scientist, I have come to realise that scientific related projects is primarily run by ideas and not necessarily funding. Ideas drive funding. Money is locked up somewhere only waiting for those with ideas to unlock it,” he said.

In his address, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, said that Nigeria could not afford to ignore forensic science which was an evolving area of science needed for evidence and data generation.

Soludo, represented by the Head of Service, Dr Theodora Igwegbe, said that forensic science was used to validate facts for greater reliability and credibility.

Also, Chairman of the Conference, Prof. Emma Okoye, identified lack of awareness, funds, infrastructure, capacity building as well as equipped laboratories for professionals trainings as challenges associated with forensic science.

Okoye appreciated the institution for organising the conference and expressed optimism that solutions proffered would drive adequate legislation and restore public trust and confidence.

In his remarks, Mr Chijioke Ofomata, Coordinator, Forensic Science Department, NAU, said the conference was targeted at promoting intellectual debate on criminal justice system in the country.

“The criminal justice system cannot function efficiently without the use of forensic science. Certainly, forensic science is to the judges what walking stick is to the elderly man.

“We expect that forensic science will provide solutions to the multiplicity of problems in our justice system, ” he added. (NAN)