Nat'l Tax Conference, 2nd Edition organises by Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co. held in Lagos

L-r... Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Prof. Friday Ndubuisi; Pastor Felix Jarikre; Both Speakers; Chairman of the Occasion /CEO, Radial Circle Group, Otunba Ranti Omole; Guest, Managing Partner, Kenneth Odunsanya & Co. Mr. Kenneth Odusanya; during the 2nd Edition of the National Tax Conference on ’ Tax Evasion in Nigeria the Solution is Here’ held at Banex Mail Lekki in Lagos on 12/12/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
Speaker.  former Commissioner of Finance Budget & Economic Planning Ekiti State. Dr Tunji Adeniyi;  addressed the participants.

From 4th left, Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Prof. Friday Ndubuisi; Pastor Felix Jarikre;  both Speakers; Chairman of the Occasion /CEO, Radial Circle Group, Otunba Ranti Omole;  Guest, Managing Partner, Kenneth Odunsanya & Co.. Mr. Kenneth  Odusanya and others at the Conference.

From 5th Left, Host, Managing Partner, Okwudili Ijezie & Co.Chief Blakey Ijezie; Prof. Friday Ndubuisi; Pastor Felix Jarikre and others at the Conference.

From L-r… Pastor Felix Jarikre;  both Speakers; Chairman of the Occasion /CEO, Radial Circle Group, Otunba Ranti Omole;  Guest, Managing Partner, Kenneth Odunsanya & Co. Mr. Kenneth  Odusanya  and others during the 2nd Edition of the National Tax Conference on ’ Tax Evasion in Nigeria the Solution is Here’ held at Banex Mail Lekki in Lagos on 12/12/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

