Nationwide Protest: Shops, Banks remain close, streets deserted in Jalingo, high number of protesters witnessed

12
EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

Protesters came out in their numbers  taking  over the streets of Jalingo  to register their frustrations with the current economic situation in Nigeria.

 

The protesters were seen displaying placards with inscriptions;

 

“We are tired of bad government, we say no to high cost of fuel price, high cost of food items, insecurity, hunger. Nigerians are tired, Tinubu must go.

 

Some protesters expressed their grievances over the sufferings of the citizens, saying “Nigerians are dying while the government officials live big”.

They called on the government to cut down the high cost of living in the country.

 

“Taraba State and Nigeria at large is blessed with numerous natural resources, but her citizens are dying while few feed fat.

 

“We cannot be living in a rich country but still remain poor.

 

“We can hardly feed. We can’t train our children anymore, our children are being driven out from school on daily basis.”

 

They were chanting, “We are hungry, there is hunger in the land, Tinubu must go”.

 

The protesters were seen on Hammaruwa Way, Road block, while Security men were situated in key areas such as roadblocks, Stadium, Government buildings amongst others.

 

The protesters who are mostly children aged 8-13 and youths took to the streets,  chanting,

 

“Bamu yi, bamu yi,” which translates to “We are not doing, we are not doing,” to draw attention to the challenges they are going through.

 

The protest began on the popular Hamaruwa Way and proceeded towards the flyover bridge, a notable landmark in the city.

 

The participants, primarily children and teenagers, were vocal about their grievances, demanding immediate action to alleviate their suffering.

 

DAILY CHAMPION, reports  that the protesters came out as early as possible to express their minds in ending bad  governance, economic hardship, hike in electricity tariff, removal of fuel subsidy and Insecurity that has engulfed the country.

 

The protesters were closely monitored by the security agents which include, the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

 

