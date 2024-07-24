Nationwide protest: Let’s embrace peace, Lagos APC appeals to youths

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State has urged government at the federal, state and local levels to remain sensitive and responsible to the yearnings of the teeming population especially the youths to ameliorate the economic hardship in the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Hon. Seye Oladejo and made available to newsmen, saying however, people should allow peace to reign in the land at this critical time.

The APC spokesman appealed to Government to continue to engender confidence and uphold its onerous constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all and sundry.

He also urged security agents to be professional in their conduct to forestall any unpleasant development.

The appeal was coming amidst growing tension over the planned protest slated for August 1 by some youths over the hardship prevalent in the country.

The statement partly read, “The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress wishes to lend its voice to the appeal of several well meaning Nigerians to all and sundry to let peace reign in our land at this critical time of our history.

“While we acknowledge peaceful protests as an integral component of democratic governance, the predictable attendant violence and loss of lives and property remain undesirable.

“In the past days, we have watched with keen interest, most especially, in the social media, the mobilization for the protest, laced with bitterness, hate speeches, hostility divisiveness and threats to citizens with contrary opinions.

“The mass destruction of public and private assets during the Endsars protest which started as a harmless demonstration remains fresh in our memory.

“The loss of targeted critical infrastructure across various sectors set our dear state back by decades and in billions.

“We urge the government at the federal, state and local levels to remain sensitive, attentive, receptive and responsible to the yearnings of our teeming population, most especially the youths, in order to continue to engender confidence and uphold its onerous constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of all and sundry.

“We’re not unmindful of the political undertones with the otherwise moribund opposition fanning the embers of blood letting to soothe their bruised ego as a result of losing the last national elections.

“We take solace in the assurance that patriotic Nigerians will not be deceived into avoidable carnage by people with ulterior motives.

“We also appeal to the security agencies to uphold the best professional standards to forestall any unpleasant development.”

