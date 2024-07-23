Nationwide protest: IGP meets Strategic Police Managers     

Jonas Ezieke, Cyril Mbah, Abuja and IBRAHIM QUADRI ,Lagos

Against the backdrop of online reports and rumours of a nationwide planned protests by disgruntled Nigerian citizens against the federal government, the Inspectior-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has held strategic meeting with senior Police officers with a view to putting up adequate measures to avert a breakdown of law and order.

The IGP held the monthly conference of strategic Police officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above at the Goodluck Ebere Jonathan Peace Keeping Hall Force Headquarters Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting was to among other things review the nation’s internal security strategies to secure lives and properties of the citizens and to manage the planned protest in a most professional way.

According to the IGP, the nation is facing numerous security challenges ranging from terrorism banditary, kidnapping, armed robbery, oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other violent crimes.

He however said that the Police will remain undaunted in confronting these security challenges facing the nation.

He said that the meeting of the senior Police officers is convened to get the report of the various State Police commands and formations on the reported planned protest and other security challenges.

The IGP also stated that there is significant reduction in the crime rate in the month of July as compared to the preceeding months.

He added that the achievements recorded by the Police in crime reduction is due largely to collaborative working relationship with other security agencies and dedication of men and officers of the Force.

The Police helsman also stated that the Police hierarchy has appointed a special task force on oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

He said: “We ‘ve appointed a special task force on oil theft and pipeline vandalism. Our vision is to empllace a Police Force that ‘ll support the government’s efforts in social integration. We are committed to it”.

While Fielding question from reporters on the planned nationwide protest, he said that the Police recognizes the right of the citizens to peaceful protest.

He however said that violent protest organized by any group of persons in a civiilized society is an infringement of the law

“The right to peaceful protest is what the law protects. The right to violent protest is criminal and that is what the Nigerian Police will not allow.

“”People are calling on the protesters to come and replicate what happened in Kenya in Nigeria. But Nigeria has had its on fair share of protests.

“Protests had led to loss of billions of Naira and loss of lives and properties.That is what the Nigeria Police will condone”.

The IGP appealed to all the citizens of Nigeria especially the youths to shun any temptation to engage in protest and assured that government is working tirelessly to address the issues being raised by those behind the call for protest.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his continuous support to the Police and assured that the welfare of serving personnel of the force is a priority of the current force management team.

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Chief Tony Okocha, has appealed to youths in the state not to join the proposed nationwide demonstration against high cost of living in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at the APC Media Centre, National Secretariat, Abuja, Chief Okocha accused frustrated and failed politicians of instigating youths to take to the streets to vent their anger against the present administration.

He said: “As a party in Rivers State and patriotic citizens of Nigeria, we would like to seize this opportunity to caution against the planned protest by people I call failed politicians. They cannot destroy the APC or the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We should support the president as he is determined to move Nigeria forward. It will take time, but the process is in place.

“We should not compare Nigeria to Kenya or Sudan. The circumstances and indices are different, and our population cannot be compared to those countries. Encouraging protests will only lead to chaos. We advise Nigerians not to join or support what I call failed politicians who think they can destroy the APC or the president.”

On the local government elections in Rivers State, Okocha said: “the Supreme Court in its wisdom has given a judgment on the issue of local governments in Nigeria. Two issues were clear: financial autonomy for local governments and the quasi-local government system, which is still not complete.

“The Supreme Court has stated that state governments do not have the power to dissolve local government councils and that council members should be elected. On financial autonomy, the Supreme Court said that their funds should go directly to them and no longer be controlled by the state.

“Our concern is that from January 19, 2024, as part of IPAC, we reminded the chairman of the local government election about the law that stipulates that an election should be conducted three months before the expiration of the incumbent chairmen and councilors. The chairman tasked us with doing everything within the law to get the governor’s attention. “Unfortunately, the governor refused to allow the State Electoral Commission to conduct the local government elections because he knew our party would sweep all the positions. He waited for the tenure of the incumbents to expire and then set up a caretaker committee.”

The Rivers State APC chairman used the occasion to accuse a judge handling cases involving the party and former members of ÀPC as well as the state government of bias urging that the judge should excuse himself and withdraw from the cases.

His words: “The next issue I would like to bring forward is the legal matter instituted by the dissolved executive members of the party who were involved in anti-party activities during the elections. They have filed a suit against the party and are pursuing the matter to a logical conclusion. Their argument is that the National Working Committee lacks the power to dissolve them, despite being briefed that the National Working Committee got the permission of NEC to oversee the party’s affairs since they are the body that meets daily to discuss party matters.

“I would like to say that the legal department, led by the National Legal Adviser, is a formidable team and up to the task. We, as a party in Rivers State, are not resting on our laurels. As the matter has been concluded and judgment reserved, the judge at the last meeting announced that they would deliver judgment on the matter but would give the parties 48 hours’ notice before doing so.

“Regarding this matter, it is despicable to speak ill of the judiciary. I would like to note that the judge on this matter, who presides over Court 8 in Rivers State, is believed to be on a hatchet job. When we received this information, I recall that we wrote a strongly worded petition against him, which was shown to him by a Senior Advocate on our side. The law and morality suggest that he should recuse himself from the matter, but he insisted on completing it.

“We have said many times during adjournments that intra-party matters are meant for the party. The courts should refrain from involving themselves in such matters because it is not the law’s place to decide who the party chairman is. If you are uncomfortable with what is happening in your party, you are at liberty to leave the party. That is the Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

“The latent motive of the judge seems to be to remove us from the scene and enthrone a group that has been dissolved for anti-party activities. It is unacceptable for a group of young men to berate the party at the national level. Until this is resolved, we will continue to exercise our right to appeal at the court,” Okocha concluded.

.Lagos students decline to join, plan solidarity walk for Sanwo Olu instead

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos Axis, has announced it would not be a part of the planned national protest by some youths, tagged #End Bad Governance in Nigeria.”

The Chairman, NANS, Lagos Axis, Alimi Idris stated this during a news conference at LASUCOM, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

The national protest is planned for August 1 to 10 to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu-led government to the plight of Nigerians over hunger and rising cost of living in the country.

But the students body in Lagos said they would rather have a “Solidarity Walk” to support and encourage the government of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The students noted that the Governor had been of great support to them.

The students said their solidarity walk would also hold from August 1 to 10 to drum for peace, especially to ensure that the ugly incident of #EndSARS” of 2020 does not repeat itself.

Idris said, “In these trying times, it is crucial that we remember stability, peace, and constructive dialogue in achieving our collective goals.”