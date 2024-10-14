Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses for 6th time in 2024

The national electricity grid on Monday collapsed for a record 6th tome this year, leading to a nationwide blackout.

According to a statement on X by Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), the national grid collapsed at 6:58pm.

Also, the spokesperson of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Emeka Ezeh also confirmed the grid collapse in a statement on Monday evening.

He said the general system collapse occurred at 18.48 hours on Monday.

The statement reads, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a general system collapse that occurred at 18:48 hours today, 14th October 2024. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the EEDC network.

“Consequently, due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide services to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo”, he said.

Similarly, Eko Distribution Company confirmed the grid collapse.

It wrote, “Dear Valued Customer,

“Kindly be informed there was a system collapse at 18:48hrs which has resulted to a loss of power supply across our network.

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.

“Kindly bear with us.”

