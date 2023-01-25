National Population Commission (NPC), kick start’s Census in Schools Initiative for young learners in Ebonyi Schools 

By CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

The National Population Commission (NPC), has commenced Census in Schools Initiative for young learners in Ebonyi Schools.

The Initiative is sequel to the allocation by the National Population Commission of a ‘Census Club Grant’, for school managements to effectively enhance a continuous learning on Census.

The Census in School Initiative was designed to sensitize young learners with adequate information on census in addition to their roles as members of different households.

A Lead Consultant of a Consulting firm covering the exercise named Tolu Makinwa Limited Mrs Tolulope Makinwa, made the assertion while fielding questions with newsmen in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital.

Mrs Makinwa said that consulting with the National Populatio Commission on the school initiative, has greatly encouraged young learners to get involved in the ongoing national exercise.

“the remaining 14 states within the southern region of Nigeria which my consulting firm is covering will successfully round off the sensitization in earnest.

According to the Consultant, “the measurable outcome of the Census in Schools had been undergone in Anambra, Ebonyi and Osun States respectively”

“Each school across the six geo-political zones in the country, was charged with the responsibility of establishing the ‘Census Clubs’ alongside the schools management and selected students referred to as ‘Census Ambassadors”

The Consultant reiterated that the Population Census would provide key information about persons, households, buildings, localities, and the nation.

” These National exercise are key demographic and socio-economic data sources for the nation, will be carried out in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the country”

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census consists of a population and a housing census as one operation.

The field work commenced in February with building, numbering and household Listing, while actual enumeration will begin in March, 2023.