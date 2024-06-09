Champion Newspapers Limited
National Minimum Wage: President Tinubu should not be afraid of the Minimum Wage – Clergy

3
Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Presiding Bishop of the Crown of Life Church Bible, House of David, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Innocent Rubiruka Solomon has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu not to be afraid of the National Minimum Wage.

He made the call in a statement issued to DAILY CHAMPION in Jalingo.

The statement reads:

“Do not be afraid concerning the National Minimum Wage.

“Fear not also concerning the economy of your nation.

“Thus says the LORD, I will heal your nation’s economy.

“I will give you the secrets and the answers to the economy.

“Give your citizens a good welfare. Give your people life. I the LORD God Almighty, I am in Nigeria and will show you the way to the healing and restoration of your nation’s economy.

“This is the Word of The LORD to His Servant President Ahmed Bola Tinubu – the statement concluded.

