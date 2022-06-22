Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

National Interdenominational Prayer Service day 7 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Bishop Jonathan Awazie ; prof (Mrs.) Clara  Egonmwan;  Bishop Wesley Arije; Prophetess Lianna Wealth; Convener ;National Interdenominational Prayer Service  (NIPS) , Prophet Isaiah Wealth;  holding  ‘To sign the new Nigeria heavenly petition to the Court of Heaven’  Chairman (NIPS)  Prof Johnson Egonmwan ;Presidential Candidate Accord  Party (AP)  Prof Christopher Imumolen  ;during the  National Interdenominational Prayer Service day  7  Closing Ceremony held in Lagos  on 19/6/2022... PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Cross Section of worshippers Praying during the  National Interdenominational Prayer Service day  7  Closing Ceremony held at Gospel Pillars International Church in Lagos.

Cross Section of worshippers Praying during the National Interdenominational Prayer Service day 7 Closing Ceremony held at Gospel Pillars International Church in Lagos.

L-r… Bishop Wesley Arije; Prophetess Lianna Wealth; Convener ;National Interdenominational Prayer Service (NIPS) , Prophet Isaiah Wealth; holding Chairman (NIPS) Prof Johnson Egonmwan ;Presidential Candidate Accord Party (AP) Prof Christopher Imumolen  and other ministers of God ,during the National Interdenominational Prayer Service day 7 Closing Ceremony  held in Lagos on 19/6/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For  a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7070 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

16th Annual Heart and soul Gala, Chika Okoli Foundation…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 22, 2022

Rainoil Limited 25th anniversary Gala Night held in Lagos

Flag off Ceremony of the 70th Anniversary / Lecture of the…

1 of 180