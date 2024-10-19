National grid suffers 3rd collapse in a week, gradual restoration underway

The national power grid suffered yet another total collapse at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, plunging the nation into darkness.

At the time of the collapse, power supply across the grid dropped to 0 megawatts (MW), disrupting distribution to all electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

By 9:00 a.m., the grid recorded a partial recovery, supplying 140 MW, distributed as follows: Benin Disco (50 MW), Ibadan Disco (60 MW), and Ikeja Disco (30 MW)

Other DisCos, including Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, remained without supply at that time.

Further efforts to restore the grid saw power generation increase to 220 MW by 10:40 a.m. when this report by Advisors Reports was filed.

The updated distribution among DisCos was:

*Abuja Disco:* 40 MW

– *Benin Disco:* 70 MW

– *Eko Disco:* 20 MW

– *Ibadan Disco:* 60 MW

– *Ikeja Disco:* 30 MW

– *Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola DisCos:* 0 MW

This is the third nationwide grid collapse within a week, following incidents on Monday, October 14, at 6:48 p.m., and Tuesday, October 15, around 10:00 a.m.

The repeated failures have raised concerns about the stability of the national grid and the capacity to sustain consistent power supply.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to release an official statement on the cause of these recent disruptions.

Daily Champion gathered that the frequent collapses is often attributed to infrastructure issues, gas supply constraints, or sudden frequency imbalances.

Further updates on the restoration efforts are expected as work continues to stabilize the system.

