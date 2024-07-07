Champion Newspapers Limited
National grid fully restored after partial collapse -TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says  national grid was restored at about 9.57 p.m. on Saturday after a partial collapse.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said there was a partial disturbance of the grid at about 3.09 p.m. on Saturday.

She stated that operators commenced restoration efforts immediately after the incident, noting that “at about 9.57 p.m. on Saturday, the entire part of the grid that was affected was successfully restored.

“The system disturbance, which brings to  three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance in 2024, is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power generating station.

“It suddenly removed 313 Megawatts from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.”

Mbah stated that the system operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation  which led to a dip in frequency.

She explained that the system operator did this by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar and others, even when the other section of the grid had no supply. (NAN)

