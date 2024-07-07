National grid fully restored after collapse – TCN

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos & DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Sunday said the national power grid has been restored following Saturday’s collapse.

The TCN Public Affairs General Manager, Ndidi Mbah described the collapse as partial, saying that, “there was a partial disturbance of the grid at about 15.09Hrs yesterday, 6th July 2024.”

According to her, the incident “brings to three, the partial grid disturbances, with one total disturbance this year.”

The TCN spokesperson said the grid collapse is suspected to have been triggered by the unexpected tripping of three units of a power-generating station which she said suddenly removed 313MW from the grid, causing system instability that led to the loss of bulk supply to a section of the national grid.

“Meanwhile, the system operator reacted to the sudden drop in generation which led to a dip in frequency by islanding a section of the grid which includes the Ibom Power Station through which the company continued to feed Uyo, Aba, Itu, Eket, Calabar, etc. even when the other section of the grid had no supply.

“Also, the operators commenced grid restoration efforts immediately after the incident. At about 21.57 hrs yesterday, the entire part of the grid that was affected by today’s incident was successfully restored,” Mbah said.

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos was thrown into darkness on Saturday after power supply to the city of was cut afternoon due to grid collapse.

The two electricity distribution companies serving the city said they had no power on their network.

Official of EKDC called the disruption a system collapse.

“As a nation, it is so shameful that we are still generating 4.5GW of electricity.

“We have the challenge of energy security in Nigeria. We need to work together to improve our oil and gas sector, and we must also increase electricity generation and distribution throughout the country,” a resident stated.

Although, some parts of Lagos already had their power restored, our correspondent observed that the electricity supply was still not fully balanced in some other areas.

A check by our correspondent confirmed that power generation from all power plants dropped to a paltry 70MW at 3 pm after it peaked at 3916MW around 10 am on Saturday.

Electricity back in Jos hours after nationwide blackout

Meanwhile, Jos, the capital city of Plateau State has witnessed the resumption of power supply following the nationwide blackout witnessed as a result of National grid collapse.

Daily Champion Newspapers correspondent who monitored the situation in Jos, reports that electricity consumers had course to smile as power supply resumed Saturday about 10:30pm in the night, hours after the nationwide blackout.

But despite massive electricity distribution, some citizens continued expressing dismay over their inability to benefit from such services.

It was gathered that, those consumers which falls under Band A and B category, most especially at the central business district of Jos and Bukuru metropolis and surrounding environments benefited more than those in hinterlands.

Findings revealed that most communities and local governments in Plateau, particularly the southern zone is not yet connected to national grid, making it very difficult for the dwellers of those areas to have access to electricity.

However, Pundits believe Plateau state government under Governor Caleb Mutfwang led administration can change the narrative by heeding to outcry of those communities and connect them to the national grid and improve their socioeconomic well-being and development of Plateau.