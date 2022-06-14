National grid collapse: Nigeria in darkness because of APC – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has bemoaned the recurring national grid collapse.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) put the blame at the door step of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement Monday night, Atiku lamented the darkness that has enveloped Nigeria in recent times.

The political leader described it as a metaphor for the collapsing state of the nation.

He said the country has been enduring collapsing unity, security, economy, education, well-being and value of human life and dignity.

Atiku urged Nigerians to likewise collapse the ruling APC via the ballot in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP standard bearer urged citizens to “enthrone a viable pathway for the New Nigeria that will be united and stable, prosperous and awash with opportunities; secured and inclusive.”

For a better society