National Grid Collapse: Atiku promise to revamp the system.

Worried about the frequently national grid collapse that has constantly embarrassed the nation, the Presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubaker has promised to revamp and restructure the entire power sector and its value chain for optimal performance when elected the president of the country come February 2023

This statement from Atiku gives a great hope for the sector which has been challenges by various factors , even as the national grid has collapse for about six times this years

The statement of hope for the sector came in a release by Atiku Media Office and made available to Daily Champion in Lagos.

According to the statement “I am reliably informed that there was a total National Grid Collapse at precisely 12:23pm today. This is one collapse too many. It is the 6th time this is happening this year alone.

‘’Due to the priority that I place on the power sector upon which the successes of other sectors are hinged, I am proposing innovative financing of infrastructure that will involve the facilitation of a review of the financial, legal, and regulatory environment to promote private investment in power, among other sectors.’’

‘’I’ll promote the incentivisation, with tax breaks, a consortium of private sector institutions to establish an Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) to primarily mobilise domestic and international private resources for the financing and delivery of large infrastructure projects across all the sectors of the economy.’’

The IDF will have an initial investment capacity of approximately US$20 billion.

In addition, I’ll cause the creation of an Infrastructure Development Credit Guarantee Agency to complement the operation of the IDF by de-risking investments in infrastructure to build investor confidence in taking risks and investing capital. -AA” the statement reads.