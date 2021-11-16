National Fistula Center Abakkaliki repaired 3,063 Fistula patients in 13 years, screened 21,209 Cervical patients from 2010 till date -Medical Director

From Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Medical Director of National Obstetrics and Fistula Center (NOFIC) Abakaliki Ebonyi State Professor Johnson Obuna, has restated that the hospital has so far repaired a total of 3,063 Fistula patients from 2008 till date .

In a related development, the hospital has screened a total of 21, 209 Cervical Cancer patients free of charge from 2010 till date and 1,273 Prostate Cancer patients ,

Professor Obuna made the disclosure in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital on Monday when members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ )

Paid him a courtesy visit .

“Since we started we have treated 513 Cervical Cancer Patients , we have treated 438 Breast Cancer patents,interns of prostate surgery we have handled about 849 and in-terms of Gender Based Violence we have handled 55 Cases”

“We have rehabilitated 486 Fistula patients with special treatment for those who have cervical cancer we have admitted 1,744, this are some of the things we do quietly ,free

He stated that the hospital is the highest in the treatment of cervical and prostate cancer in the country with a well equipped Cancer Unit .

Professor Obuna stated that the hospital offer Clinical Services in areas of Free treatment of Fistula patients, Free Cancer Screening both Breast and Cervical , offer In-Vitro Fertilization and Embryo Transfer called Test Tube Baby, introduced Matenity Services. Laboratory Services, Pharmaceutical Services .

“In this hospital we started Gender Based Violence Unit (GBV),, any patients that comes here must take drugs free, you do not go outside to

buy, we discovered that there is abuse in Fistula, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a form of abuse, rape is a form of abuse ,our hospital is already offering services to take care of the abuse

“Since we started we have handled 55 Cases of Gender Based Violence cutting across rape, female Genital Mutilation (FGM) , Physical and Economic Abuse”

The Medical Director appealed to public spirited individuals to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by assisting the hospital in provision of material, Sutures, vehicles among others.

“When you come here everything that we give you is free both investigation, feeding, rehabilitation, the hospital has performed Caesarean Section for women, 94 Caesarean Section has been performed , 203 Deliveries , Dialysis is free for fistula patients” he reiterated.

We have introduced General Miyotomy and Prolapse to make sure that indigent patients do not patronize quacks, we offer Mamograph services used in the screening of breast cancer, and ultra Sound Machines, in this part of the world majority of the fistula come from surgery

Professor Obuna disclosed that the since the hospital commenced the Maternity Services, a total of 93 Caesarean Sections and 203 Deliveries has been carried out ,we now immunized children

Speaking against the backdrop of motivation and welfare of staffs in the hospital, Professor Obuna maintained that 40 of the staffs have been converted to higher Grades and are now can grow to any level.

“The Management have instituted various Awards namely Best Staff Awards done every quarter, Most Resources Persons Award to encourage best from them, payment of 50 percent medical fees, Enrollment into both In/Out Service Training to help them to progress.

“We also started National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), we introduced it so that our staffs will also benefit , we advice the government that there should be a source of funding for the Fistula, we have been accredited ”

“NOFICS has one of the best Dialysis in this State, our dialysis is free for Fistula patients, and is subsidized ,it is the cheapest in Nigeria, we have two dialysis machines and we intend to install the third one this week”

The Medical Director outlined the challenges confronting the hospital to include funding, we need spirited individuals can buy materials for this repaired women, Sutures, they can send drugs, we need vehicles for mobilization , we need manpower

“We need oxygen, we need special machines, we need intensive Care units, rehabilitation centers for skill acquisition ”

“When this hospital started there were many Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) with their presence in Ebonyi State, they have since wind up and have left, we depend mainly on Federal government , through that the Governor has been given through the Family Succour and Upliftment Programme,

Contributing the Director of Training, Research and Planning Professor Henry Urochukwu , said that the hospital was a Center for Reproductive Health that focuses on everything that has to do with the health of women including Fistula, Cancer, Maternity Services .

“That is why in the hospitals we talk of Cancer, rehabilitation, Research (some in the process of being published ) , and this is why we need rehabilitation center to cater for this patients after successful repairs of their ailments

Members of the Management Team of the hospital present during the event included the Head of Clinical Services Dr A B C Daniyon, the Director of Training Research and Planning Professor Henry Uro Chukwu, Director of Administration Mr Anthony Oko, and the Principal. Information Officer Rita Stella Nwojiji among others.