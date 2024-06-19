National Commissioner Nigeria Data protection Commission, during media chat held in Abuja

L-R…National Commissioner Nigeria Data protection Commission (NDPC) Mr Vincent Olatunji, Project Coordinator Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Mr Solomon Odole and Head People Management and Administrator Nigeria Data protection Commission, Fitto Danladi during the Media Chat on one year Implementation of the one year Data protection Act in Abuja. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng