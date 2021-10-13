National Assembly upgrades Adeyemi College to University status

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade Adeyemi College of Education to a full-fledged university.

This development followed the concurrence of the Senate to the House of Representatives Bill which was earlier passed at the Green Chamber.

The institution will now be known as Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo after the Senate passed the bill for third reading.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said the bill has repealed the Act that established Adeyemi College of Education and re-enacted a new one for the establishment of the Adeyemi Federal College of Education.

The Bill for the upgrade of the foremost college of Education was passed in the 8th National Assembly but the President, Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to it.

