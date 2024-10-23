National Anthem: Nigerians should move from primordial sentiment and focus on National value – Don

Daniel Dauda, Jos

A human right activist and public affairs analyst, Gad Shamaki, has challenged Nigerians to move away from primordial sentiment and focus attention on national values that work for all citizens.

Shamaki, lamented that the current realities in respect to equality, good governance, accountability, and peace and security as far as the Nigerian project is concerned is a mirage.

Shamaki made the assertion when future as keynote speaker for the stakeholders engagement on the National Anthem and the National value charter sensitization, organized by National Orientation Agency (NOA), held at Sarau event centre Jos, Tuesday.

Navigating on the National Value Charter (NVC), he revealed that NVC captures the social bond that guides the relationships between the Nigerian people and the state, in all its entity. The National Values Charter is divided into two critical segments:The Nigerian Promise and The Citizen’s Code,tagged as 7 For 7.

“The Nigerian Promise, which is the first segment,comprises of seven critical responsibilities of the government and its officials.These seven core commitments are: Equality, Democracy, Entrepreneurship and Employment,Peace and Security, Inclusivity, Freedom and Justice and Meritocracy.

These commitments are not mere ideals, but commitments that our leaders must fulfill to restore trust and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of their background, has an equal opportunity to thrive.

On the way forward, Shamaki pointed out that the challenges we face is not insurmountable, but addressing it requires deliberate and intentional efforts from every Nigerian. Saying “we must recognize that our strength lies in our diversity.

“Our different cultures, languages,and traditions are not obstacles to unity, but assets that, when embraced, can make us stronger. We must reject the notion that diversity breeds division and instead see it as a source of innovation, resilience, and growth.”

State Director NOA, Mrs Tabitha acknowledged the National Anthem is a representation of our national identity. It unites us across tribes, tongues, and religions, evoking feelings of pride and patriotism, giving us a sense of belonging. In a world increasingly divided by differences, our national anthem calls us to rise above these divisions and work towards a common goal. It inspires us to be responsible citizens, reminding us of our shared destiny as a nation.

“From now on, only the first stanza of the national anthem will be sung at public occasions. Exceptions to this rule include when the President is present, during events like the inauguration of the National Assembly, Independence Day, Democracy Day, and Children’s Day. Pamphlets have been provided so you can familiarize yourself with these protocols.

“Additionally, I am happy to announce that the last stanza of the national anthem is now officially recognized as our national prayer. From today, we will begin using it as a prayer to reflect our collective aspirations.”

Speaking on behalf of traditional class, His Royal Majesty, Emir of Wase, Dr. Mohammed Sambo advocates for change in attitude from Nigerians by embracing and working in turn with the National Anthem for effective development.

However, Plateau State ministry of education and counterpart information and communication promised to continue working in synergy with NOA towards ensuring the present and future generations in the state are familiar with Anthem.