Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan preaches peace, love at Easter

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has felicitated with Christian faithful and all Nigerians as they celebrate Easter.

Senator Natasha lauded the selfless love of Christ for humanity, urging Nigerians to emulate His virtues, and live in peace and love.

She admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to seek the face of God for continuous peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“Let us emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by impacting the lives of those around us and contributing to the growth of Kogi Central and Nigeria at large.

“We should strive to embody the virtues of humility, compassion, and undying love that were demonstrated by Jesus Christ. May the blessings of Easter and the power of the resurrection reignite our faith in both God and humanity. I wish you all a joyous celebration.”