NASS Member Hon Igariwey, slams Ebonyi Govt over  dilapidated infrastructure in Public Schools

..Flag-off New educational Projects

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Member representing Afikpo-North and South Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representative Chief Iduma Igariwey Enwo, has expressed worry over the dilipilidated nature of educational infrastructure in public schools in the State.

Hon Igariwey who doubles as the Vice Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, made the reservations while flagging off New Projects at Public Schools initiated by him, in Amasiri Afikpo North Local Government Area of the State.

The Federal Lawmaker who bemoaned the declining state of educational infrastructure in the state, reiterated his determination to reverse the trend in his Constituency.

“I am committed to the provision of congenial learning environments for students, investment in education is a sure way of securing the destiny of the younger generation”

The New Projects included the construction of a link road to Central School Amasiri, the construction of a new Examination Hall and the rehabilitation of a Classroom Block at Amasiri Secondary School.

Hon Igariwey disclosed that he had equally paid WAEC and NECO fees for all SS3 Students of Government Secondary Owutu-Edda, (his Alma Mater).

“I have also paid WAEC and NECO fees for four students in each public secondary school in Afikpo-North and South Local Government Areas”

“Common Entrance Fees for indigent pupils of some of the schools in the federal constituency, have been off-set ”

“I have equally donated books, laboratory equipment, educational and teaching materials to pupils and teachers in over 15 primary and secondary schools within his constituency”

Reacting to the gestures, one of the Principals whose school benefited from the donations, commended Hon Igariwey, for responding to the “Save Our Soul” calls of the staff and students.

“We needed help and Hon Igariwey responded immediately, I wish we had more people in government who value education,” the principal who pleaded anonymity said.

A parent, who identified himself as Mr Uche Ekuma, said that Igariwey’s investment in education has given hope to many people who had none.

“Hon Igariwey has taken the financial burden off the shoulders of many parents through his scholarship programmes, we need more people like him.”

The Federal Lawmaker had previously donated six classroom blocks to Ejikewu Primary school Owutu Edda, renovated an examination hall and donated school buses to some government secondary school within the constituency.