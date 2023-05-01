NASS Leadership ..Group backs Hon Chinedu Ogar for House of Reps Deputy Speakership

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

A Socio-Political Group named ‘Turn By Turn Initiative”, has endorsed the candidacy of the member representing Ikwo/ Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, to contest for the position of the Deputy Speaker of House of Representative.

Briefing newsmen in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend, the National convener of the Group Comrade Ben Nworie, urged the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairmanship of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consider zoning the position to the South East region.

Comrade Nworie said that the south-east zone deserves to occupy Principal Offices in the 10th National Assembly for equity, fairness and justice.

According to him,” not only should the Office of the Deputy Speaker be zone to the South East region, Ogah who was re-elected for the second term under the platform of the APC hould be considered for the position”

“We have reviewed the political developments in the country especially the sharing formula of the Principal Offices in the 10th National Assembly”.

” we call on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consider zoning the position of Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives to the South East region”.

“That the candidature of the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah, should be considered and elected to avoid exclusion of the zone from the political equation”.

“That Hon Chinedu Ogah who was overwhelmingly elected for the second time, has shown capacity to win election for the APC”

“That Ogah has remained one of the hopes and voices of APC in the South East, given the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Speaker will expand the scope and fortunes of the party beyond the South East zone”.

“That Ogah believes in National unity, has never segregated, loves all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion and political divides”, the group reiterated.