NASS Caucus to Buhari: Declare emergency in Bayelsa over flooding

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja.

Members of the Bayelsa State Caucus in the National Assembly on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of disaster emergency in Bayelsa State due to the devastation caused by flooding in the state in recent times

The Caucus made up of three senators and five honourable members of the House of Representatives made the call at a press briefing at the House Press Corp on the sack of many homes and entire communities in Bayelsa State by flood that swept their senatorial districts and federal constituencies in the state.

Speaking on behalf of group Hon Fredrick Agbedi said that they truely empathaised with the victims of the natural disaster in the state and assure that as representatives of the people of the affected areas of the state they are in unison, working assiduously in partnership with relevant ministries and agencies to bring succour to the affected people.

According to him, the Caucus as Bayelsa lawmakers are aware of the numerous challenges the devastating flood had thrown up and the need for timely intervention by all and sundry to ameliorate the situation caused by it.

The group expressed solidarity with the Bayelsa State Governor Sen Douye Diri and the government of the state collectively for timely intervention on the devastation caused causeb by the flood to the residents of the state.

They further noted that Bayelsa State is not just one of the states that had been affected by flood but had been completely severed from the rest of the country as a result of the complete erosion across several sections of the East-West Road.

The Caucus called on the President to declare a state of disaster emergency in Bayelsa State and also called on ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government such as National Emergency Management Agency, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Persons and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for immediate assistance to the people.

They also pleaded that people of the affected areas and all Bayelsans be more united and corporate with all the intervention measures taken by the State Government and the federal ministries and agencies on the flood incident saying that their members believe that just like in the days of Noah in the holy Bible, this too shall come to pass

Members of the parliamentary caucus include Sen.Henry Seriake Dickson, Sen.Biobarakumo Degi-Eremioenyo, Sen Moses Z.Cleopaa, Hon.Fredrick Agbedi, Hon.Goodluck Oseke, Hon.Fredrick Azibapu Obya, Hon.Isreal Sunny-Goli and Hon Steve Azaiki.