NASS approves extension of implementation of 2023 Appropriation,  capital component of N2 .17trn, 2023 Supplementary Budget to December

Ignatius Okorocha, and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed the extension of 2023 appropriation Bill and the capital component of the supplementary appropriation bill till 31st December, 2024 respectively.

The implementation of both Bills by implication would run in paripasu with that of the 2024 which stands at N28.78 trillion.

Recall that both Chambers had on the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December 2023, extended the implementation period of capital component of the budget for the fiscal year from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 along with the N2.17trillion 2023 Supplementary budget , they passed in November, 2023.

Again, it would be recalled that former president Muhammad Buhari approved a budget estimate of N21.83 trillion for the year 2023 that was expected to terminate on December 31, 2023.

Again on the strength of the request made by President Tinubu to both Chambers in March this year, both the Senate and the House of Representatives , further extended the implementation period for the budgetary appropriations from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024 on 19th and 20th March this year respectively .

Meanwhile, the passage of the extension of both budgets at the emergency plenary of Thursday was presided over by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio.

The 2023 budget and it’s supplementary budget bill which were sponsored by the Senate Leader and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Michael Bamidele Opeyemi, for its implementation in the Order Paper of Thursday read,” extend it’s implementation to 31st October, 2024 and other related matters, 2024″ whereas the Red chamber after its closed door adjusted the date to be extended to December 31, 2023.

In his remark, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thanked Senators for their understanding and patriotism, and expressed his belief that the implementation would allow the executive to complete all abandoned projects.

Similarly, The House of Representatives has considered and passed two money bills extending the implementation of the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act until December 2024.

The executive arm of government presented the two bills via a letter transmitted from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen.

The bills are titled the 2023 Appropriation Amendment Bill, 2024, and the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Amendment Bill, 2024.

Following its first reading, House Minority Leader, Hon.Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) during the debate on the general principles of the bill, expressed reservations about the propriety of accelerating the passage of these bills.

Noting that it might not be in the best interest of the country, Hon. Chinda suggested that the provisions of the bills should be harmonised and included in the anticipated Supplementary Appropriation Act 2024.

The Minority Leader’s concerns and position sparked a robust discussion among members, and was supported by Rep. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) who, however, urged the House to pass the bills in the best interest of the country’s security and economy.

In response, the House resolved to enter an executive session to deliberate further on the matter.

The session saw extensive discussions, with members from both sides of the aisle contributing their perspectives and suggestions.

Following these deliberations, the House, in its collective wisdom, dissolved into the Committee of Whole to debate the various clauses in the money bills, all of which were carried. Subsequently, the House reverted to plenary where the bills were read for the third time. A decision made with the nation’s best interests in mind, particularly focusing on national security and economic stability.

Thus, the passage of the money bills followed diligent legislative action and met all legislative requirements.

The 10th House of Representatives has continued to stand out as the most diverse Assembly since the inception of the 4th Republic, with representation from eight political parties and approximately 75% new members.

This vibrancy has led to commendations for the quality of debates and resolutions, highlighting the legislature’s independence while maintaining a co-operative relationship with the executive branch.

It is also to the credit of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen that the House is inclusive of all shades of opinion while building consensus on sensitive matters.

In view of this, the passage of these money bills underscores the unwavering commitment of the People’s House to ensure that the country’s budgetary needs are met without interruption, reflecting the dynamic and responsive nature of the 10th Assembly.