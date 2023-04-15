NASS 10th speaker: The cap fits Gagdi, it is time for North central, says APC group

Daniel Dauda, Jos

With barely one month to the official inauguration of the members National Assembly elect, the APC group known as Zango Consultative Forum (ZCF) had drum support for members representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.Yusuf Gagdi to emerge as the speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

Gagdi, a former deputy speaker of Plateau state House of Assembly and now chairman 9th National Assembly committee on Navy, the forum believed with his track records he possessed vast knowledge of stirring the affairs of the 10th Assembly.

Speaking to newsmen Saturday in Jos, chairman of ZCF Alh. Yahaya Kega said the reason why the forum rallied support for Gagdi’s candidacy is based on the competent and qualitative representation that he has demonstrated in the course of the 9th Assembly despite being a first-timer.

The forum called on the APC hierarchy and other relevant stakeholders to throw their weights in zoning the speakership position to the North Central geopolitical zone, as the zone paid its dues in delivering APC since its emergence in 2015.

According to Kega, “Since the emergence of APC in 2015, the North Central geopolitical zone has been a strong base of the APC, this act of loyalty and support deserves rewarding.”

He acknowledged that going by the historical background in regard to the current political dispensation, the North Central has never enjoyed the position of the speakership of the House of Representatives.

“We the members of the Zango Consultative Forum deemed it fit and hereby call on the National Executive Committee of the APC and all persons concerned to as a matter of fair play, balance in the National positions available to the party and recognition of North Central’s contribution to the party to zone the position of the speaker of the 10th Assembly to the zone.

“The zone is blessed with members whose cap fit the position to manage the affairs of the National Assembly, amongst them is a hard-working, experienced, former deputy speaker of the Plateau state House of Assembly, a member of the 9th Assembly who stood firm in the emergence of the present speaker.

” A reliable and dependable element who is no doubt capable of holding the position, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, a member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency”, Kega stated.

Recall Gagdi is jostling for the 10th speaker of the Green chamber alongside the current deputy speaker of the 9th Assembly Rt.Hon.Idris Maje Wase and the host of other contenders cutting across other geopolitical zones of the Federation.