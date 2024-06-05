NASLAF Leadership pledges to work towards actualization of House Legislative Agenda

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum NASSLAF has pledged its willingness and commitment to the actualization of the 10th House of Representatives Legislative Agenda.

Chairman of the Forum Barr. Emeka Nwala gave the assurance in an appreciation letter addressed to the Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon.Tajudeen Abbas after a courtesy visit on him on Tuesday May 27, 2024.

He said that the body appreciates the speaker for his disposition in providing the members of the Forum the opportunity to pay him a courtesy visit and present their articulated concerns to him.

He said that the visit would provide for a finding timely solutions to these concerns and would translate to greater and guaranteed productivity amongst the aides.

The Legislative Aides Forum leader further stated that the responses and promises made by the speaker to the body further demonstrates his characteristic traits of people-friendly leadership and firm commitment to explore avenues to address the concerns of the aides.

He said: “We further appreciate Mr Speaker for the directives already issued towards the welfare of aides and especially the donation of a bus to cushion the transportation difficulties of aides as well as efforts to encourage others to donate more buses to the forum.

“Interestingly, our take home is Mr Speaker’s commitment to collaborate with aides to achieve the legislative excellence which forms a major plank of the 10th Assembly Legislative Agenda”.

The National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum leader on behalf of the executive committee and members pledged to continue to give the necessary support to the success of the tenure of office of the current House speaker.

