NASFAT President congratulates Britain’s new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer……..Seeks collaboration

The President of the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Ayodeji AbdulWahid AbdulRauf, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Britain’s newly-elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

In his congratulatory message, Alhaji AbdulRauf emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between NASFAT and the UK government to promote religious tolerance, social impact projects, and leadership training opportunities across NASFAT locations in the UK.

Alhaji AbdulRauf highlighted the significant presence of NASFAT in various UK cities, including Dartford, Millwall, Thamesmead, Woolwich, Barking & Dagenham, Grays Thurrock, Milton Keynes, Manchester, and Newcastle.

He expressed NASFAT’s readiness to work closely with the new administration to enhance community relations and support initiatives that benefit both Muslims and the wider society.

“We are committed to promoting religious tolerance and understanding through our sensitization programs. By collaborating with local councils and the government, we aim to empower our members and foster a community spirit that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, Alhaji AbdulRauf said.

According to NASFAT’s President, one of the key areas of focus for NASFAT is the development of leadership skills among its members.

Alhaji AbdulRauf outlined plans for leadership training opportunities that will equip members with the necessary tools to become effective agents of change within their communities, noting that such initiatives are crucial in ensuring that NASFAT members can contribute positively to the UK’s social and economic landscape.

In addition to leadership training, NASFAT is committed to leveraging technology to advance its mission. Alhaji AbdulRauf announced plans for digital Da’wah (proselytizing) efforts that aim to reach diverse audiences and promote the values of Islam in a contemporary context. These initiatives will include online educational programs, webinars, and social media campaigns designed to engage and inform both Muslims and non-Muslims alike.

“We believe that by embracing digital platforms, we can spread our message of peace, tolerance, and community service more effectively,” Alhaji AbdulRauf stated. “Our goal is to build bridges and create a more inclusive society where everyone can thrive.”

Alhaji AbdulRauf expressed optimism that Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership would usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect. He reiterated NASFAT’s commitment to working with the UK government and local authorities to achieve common goals and enhance the well-being of all communities.

