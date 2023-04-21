NASFAT Missioner, Onike advises Tinubu to surround himself with competent, sincere, like-minded people

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-lahi-l-fatih Society, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has advised Nigeria’s President-Elect, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to select competent and sincere individuals and people of like minds to run his administration with him.

Onike, who said this in his 1444/2023 Eid-ul fitr message, stated that the Noble Prophet emphasized the essence of a good companionship.

Quoting an Hadith to support his claim, Onike said: “Narrated Abu Musa: Allah’s Messenger said, “The example of a good companion (who sits with you) in comparison with a bad one, is like that of the musk seller and the blacksmith’s bellows (or furnace); from the first (friend) you would either buy musk or enjoy its good smell while the bellows would either burn your clothes or your house, or you get a bad nasty smell thereof.”

He added that the choice of Ministers, advisers etc, could make or mar the incoming administration’s goals, “Choose the friend before (choosing) the road” so says an Arab proverb”.

He also prayed to Allah to guide the President-Elect in choosing right associates.

The Chief Missioner also enjoined the President-elect to make deliberate efforts and be highly intentional in healing the wounds of ethnic and religious bigotry introduced into the recently- concluded elections by some self-seeking politicians.

“Never again should Nigerians allow divisive tendencies to be implanted into Nigerian politicking, we have always been defined by religious tolerance, while divide and rule tactics are not in our dictionary”, he stated.

He also advised Muslims that having succeeded in doing a lot of good deeds and shunning vices during Ramadan, it shows that these seemingly angelic acts could continue after Ramadan, the holy scripture says, “and worship your Lord until the last moment (of your life) that will most certainly come (Q15:99)”.

Onike advised Muslim faithful to be conscious of the spirit of Eid-ul fitr, which. Inter alia are: to praise Allah for successful ending of Ramadan, to share and demonstrate brotherhood via the vehicle of zakat-ul fitr, among others.

He prayed Allah to continue to make peace, tranquility and mutual love reign supreme in Nigeria.

