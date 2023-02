NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike (1st right) with the Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, H. E. Juan Sell (middle) and Imam Marufdeen Raji, NASFAT Kaduna Zonal Missioner on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the 5th Annual Peace Conference and General Assembly of the International Dialogue Forum For Peace (IDFP), with the Theme: “Religion and Ethnicity: Safeguarding the 2023 General Election”, held at REIZ Continental Hotel, Abuja, FCT.

