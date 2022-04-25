NASFAT 2023 Iftar: Call people to righteousness, Onibon charges Islamic societies

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

Miffed by the lukewarm attitude of leaders in the country towards addressing the various socio-political and economic challenges, a don, Professor Nosiru Onibon, has charged the Islamic societies to call people to righteousness.

Professor Onibon, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Lagos University of Education, Epe, gave the charge at the weekend while delivering a lecture at the 2023 Ramadan Iftar with the media organized by the Nasrul-lahi-l-Fathi Society (NASFAT) held at LCCI Building, CBD Alausa Ikeja.

Speaking as a Guest Lecturer on: “Leadership: The Role of Islamic Societies”, Professor Onibon said since all the expectations of the people from the leaders to address the problems in the country were to no avail, the Islamic societies should call on the leaders to be righteous for the benefit of the nation and the citizenry.

Quoting the Holy Qur’an Chapter 3 verse 104, which says: “Let there arise among you a group of people”, the Don said the holy book was sying the group “to tell people to be righteous; to do good and to be upright and we should condemn indecency in the society”.

The Guest Lecturer, who quoted another verse of the Holy Qur’an Chapter 3 verse 110 to buttress her point, stated that there is no crime for the Islamic societies in encouraging people to participate in the right leadership of the country.

According to Professor Onibon, people‘s expectations from the leaders have been dashed because “our leaders have not given us what are expected of them”, adding that this has contributed to their failure.

“People’s expectations”, he said, “are: Access to nutritious food, noting that prices of foodstuffs have gone up astronomically and beyond the reach of the common man; access to shelter and quality education, “which is not even there, not to talk of being qualitative”.

Other expectations of the people from the leaders, Onibon stated, include: Access to quality and affordable health services; provision of power/energy; security of lives and property; affordable transport system; employment opportunities and ease of doing business.

The Professor said the businesses are dying or not growing, emphasizing that there is need for leadership with the principles of accountability, justice and courage.

He said an average Nigerian today values money or wealth to bring comfort from anywhere, urging the leaders in the country not to perform below the expectations of the people.

Earlier in his remarks on the occasion, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, admonished the people to be patient with the various calamities and other socio-economic, political and security challenges the country is facing.

Imam Onike rather advised people to “be prayerful for our leaders to guide us aright” and lead us to the Promised Land.

Thanking the members of the media and founding members of NASFAT for their attendance, Imam Onike said: “We should be patient with calamities, challenges, banditry and we should be prayerful and seek assistance from Allah to change negative to positive. We should pray for the leaders governing us and seek Allah’s favour to guide them aright”.

In his Goodwill Message, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the organizers and said his administration did not discriminate against any religion.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented on the occasion by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Alhaji Gboyega Akosile, stated: “Our Governor and indeed his administration does discriminate. He respects Islam; I know his disposition as a Muslim working closely with him. He also relates well with Christian leaders”.

The Iftar was graced by former President of NASFAT, Alhaji bdul Wahb; members of the Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, represented by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Taoheed Alimi; Alhaja Suebat Kupolati, Woman Secretary, NASFAT Worldwide; Public Relations Secretary, Alhaji Abdul Akeem YUsuff, among others.

