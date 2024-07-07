Nasarawa State University Hosts AWC Delegation, Reaffirms Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Africa Women Conference (AWC) has bolstered its collaboration with Nasarawa State University, fostering leadership and mentorship initiatives.

A high-level delegation from AWC, led by Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Co-convener of the Conference, visited the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Dr. Ahmadu congratulated Prof. Liman on her appointment and highlighted the existing partnership between the two organizations. She emphasized the need to strengthen ties for women and girls’ empowerment in Nigeria.

The partnership includes running AWC’s online leadership program for women and girls in the University’s Gender Department.

The program, launched in 2021, has already graduated its first batch of students. Dr. Ahmadu explained that the program aims to empower women and girls who cannot access higher education institutions, providing an online platform for skill acquisition and knowledge.

Prof. Liman commended the AWC’s initiatives and stressed the importance of sustaining such programs, particularly in today’s political climate where women are underrepresented in leadership positions.

She encouraged AWC to collaborate with institutions to drive Africa-centered change and delve into research projects for deeper insights into African issues.

The Vice Chancellor advised AWC to maintain collaboration with women in leadership positions and political partners to push policies through legislation.

She assured that the University would continue supporting AWC programs. The AWC scheduled its 8th edition for November in Zambia, further solidifying its commitment to women’s empowerment in Africa.