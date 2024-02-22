NAPTIP collaborates with key stakeholders to address human trafficking ,GBV

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Today, the Bayelsa State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in conjunction with stakeholders on Human Trafficking and Gender Based Violence , Conducted Sensitization Program at Swali ultra Modern Market, one of the largest markets in Bayelsa State.

Led by the State Commander, Mrs. Ikhidero, the team emphasized the urgency of raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking, especially given the current economic challenges in the country.

Mrs. Ikhidero highlighted how traffickers and perpetrators of gender-based violence can exploit the vulnerable during times of hardship. She urged market participants, including women, men, buyers, sellers, and passers -by to remain vigilant and not fall prey to traffickers.

Various critical stakeholders echoed NAPTIP’s message, collectively denouncing human trafficking and gender-based violence in the state.

Attendees included representatives from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force, State Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender Response Initiative Team(GRIT), Center for Clinical Care Research of Nigeria (CCCRN), DO Foundation, WOMEN , ENWAF, End Violence Against Women, and 4S Juvenile.

Following the sensitization program, stakeholders were divided into groups to conduct shop-to-shop awareness campaigns.

The highlight of the event was the group photograph and the symbolic presentation of red cards to signify zero tolerance for human traffickers and perpetrators of violence within the marketplace.