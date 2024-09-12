NAPHARM holds 10th Anniversary/Investiture Sept. 19…….Admits 9 pharmacists as Fellows

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Investiture of new Fellows and 10th anniversary celebration of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) will hold on Thursday, 19th at J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, Akoka.

The Vice President of the Academy, Ifeanyi Atueyi, FNAPharm, disclosed this on Thursday during a Press Conference on the forthcoming event.

According to Atueyi, the theme for this year is Healthcare Transformation & National Development, stating that “the rationale for this theme is that healthcare is one of the most critical pillars of any society, serving as a foundation for individuals’ well-being and economic growth”.

Stating that the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, will be Special Guest of Honour, he said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, will be represented at the ceremony.

He also stated that next Thursday, the Academy, which was inaugurated on 26th June, 2014, with 47 Foundation Fellows, would admit nine eminent pharmacists as Fellows, thereby bringing the total number of Fellows to 133.

Fellows above 70 years are honoured as Life Fellows. We have 10 Life Fellows and next week, one new Life Fellow will be added, bringing the number to eleven (11).

The Academy will honour His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, mni, CON, FNSE, as Honorary Fellow of the Academy. He will be the fourth recipient of this prestigious award. The previous awardees are General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR (rtd), (2015) General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, GCON (rtd) ( 2018) and Aare Afe Babalola, CON, OFR,SAN ( 2022).

He further said the Academy also established Lifetime Achievement Award to honour those who have played significant roles in various sectors.

The recipients included: Prof. Attahiru Jega, OFR, FNARD (2015), Prof. Julius kojie, OON, FAANS, FFAN, FSAN (2016) and Chief Oludolapo Ibukun Akinkugbe, CFR (2018).

Atueyi disclosed that within the first 10 years of its existence, the Academy has recorded several remarkable achievements in various areas.

These include: Pharmaceutical education, in 2015, adding that the Academy contributed significantly to the efforts, which resulted in the adoption of Clinical Pharmacy curriculum by the National Universities Commission, leading to the award of Pharm. D degree by Nigerian universities.

“In this regard, the Academy enjoyed the unfettered cooperation of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) and Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)”, he stated.

The Academy has been in the forefront of mentoring and guiding young pharmacists via its mentoring programme, which was organized in 2016.

“In 2017, the Academy, in partnership with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), succeeded in bringing all healthcare professionals to a symposium titled: The Imperative of Inter-professional Collaboration. The keynote address was delivered by Professor Eyitao Lambo, a former Minister of Health. This symposium greatly enhanced working relationship in the health sector. Among the healthcare sectors that participated in this symposium apart from Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Nigerian Medical Association and Nigerian Nurses Association were six other professional groups”, he further stated.

