NAPE Holds Workshop for Media Professionals

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) is hosting a Workshop for Media Professionals covering energy and the oil and gas sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The theme of the workshop is ‘Trends in Energy Transition and AI- Assisted Oil and Gas Reporting for Oil & Gas Media Professionals’ and it is scheduled to hold on Thursday October 17, from 11:00 am at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The President of the Association, Dr. Abiodun Ogunjobi, FNAPE said NAPE’s rationale for hosting the workshop is to enrich the quality of the reportage of events in the oil and gas space by facilitating in depth deliberate conversations to address and close the gaps and opportunities in interviews, messaging, reporting and overall coverage of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria by media professionals.

He added that ‘’ The oil and gas industry is highly technical in its processes and operations. It is important that the reportage of events in the oil and gas space by oil and gas media professionals is delivered accurately, in context and with the appropriate degree of details.’’

The Publicity Secretary of the Association Mr. Austin Mgbemere stated that NAPE will continue to partner with the press and other stakeholders in providing platform for learning, nurturing best practices, evolving new solutions, industry advocacy and enhancing economic development.

The Workshop is the sixth edition of NAPE Workshops for Media Professionals reporting events in the oil and gas industry.