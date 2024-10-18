NAPE Holds 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition

NAPE is elated to announce that its 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), which is perhaps the largest gathering of earth scientists and other stakeholders in the oil and gas space in Sub Saharan Africa is set to take place in Lagos.

The theme is Resolving the Nigerian Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability.

This year’s AICE is slated to hold at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos from 10-14 November, 2024.

The Conference will host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on eight (8) sub-themes namely:

Energy Security- Policy Framework and Implementation for Sustainable Energy Security, Reliability and Energy Supplies

Modern Technologies for Energy sustainability, Affordability and Access, Decarbonization, Environmental Sustainability

New Concepts and Methods in Geo- Physics for Exploration and Production

Integrated Petroleum Studies and Reservoir Modelling for Petroleum Development and Training

Application of Geoscience Education for Sustainable Energy, Growth, Development and Training

Energy Business -Challenges and Opportunities, Divestment for Energy Sustainability, Financial Regulatory Framework and Affordability

Emerging Technologies and Current Applications in Exploration and Production, Innovations, IoT, Data Science, AI, and Machine Learning, Modern Trends and Challenges in the Oil and Gas Industry

Health, Safety and Environment, Operational Challenges in Oil and Gas E&P, Host Communities and Local Content Synergy, HSSE, EIA, Risk Management and Waste Management

The Opening Ceremony holds on Monday 11th November, at 9:00am 2024. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr., Roger Brown, CEO, Seplat Energy Plc.

The rising need for transition towards more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty and global geopolitics require strategic reappraisal of the energy industry in Nigeria. The nation has an Energy transition plan to get us to net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2060. However, there are many factors that need to be considered and appropriately addressed in the nation’s shift to its sustainable energy future.

The tendency of the global energy system to undergo critical reforms to decarbonize has profound implications for the oil and gas industry, especially for petroleum dependent economies like Nigeria’s.

Nigeria is currently contending with a complex energy trilemma. The imperatives of balancing rising fuel prices, escalating electricity tariffs and the implementation of a policy framework for sustainable energy security, reliability and energy supplies.

Furthermore, key reforms such as the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), electricity tariffs adjustments, and divestments in the oil and gas industry have altered the energy landscape.

There are other contending and increasingly relevant issues such as: energy security; the dynamics of gas development, commercialization and monetization; development of Nigeria’s under explored gas rich cretaceous basins; and how Nigeria will adapt her policies and diversify her energy portfolio in the energy transition era so as to achieve sustainable growth for her economy.

It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) will at its 42nd Annual International Conference & Exhibition be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment with a view to addressing the challenges of the Nigerian energy trilemma, evolving regulations, and geo- environmental strategies in the energy transition era.

The event will have four major formats:

Conference

Pre- Conference Workshop

The theme of the Pre- Conference Workshop which holds on Wednesday 30 October 2024, is “Leveraging Divestments and Local Content Capacity to Enhance Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry: Challenges and Opportunities. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr. Osayande Igiehon, Managing Director/ CEO Heirs Energy Limited. Speakers and Panelists at the event include, Olayemi Anyaneche, Commission Secretary and Legal Adviser, NUPRC; Adegbite Falade, Managing Director/ CEO Aradel Holdings Plc.; Samson Ezugworie, FNAPE, CEO/ ED. Seplat Energy Plc., and Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chairman/ CEO Brittania – U Nigeria Limited.

The Pre-Conference Workshop is expected to set the tone for the entire conference. It is worthy to note that key pieces of legislation such as the Marginal Fields Act and the Deepwater Act were all based on templates that came out of previous NAPE Pre-Conference Workshop Communiqués.

All Convention Luncheon

The theme of the event this year is Leveraging Technology and Digital Transformation in the Energy Sector. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, CEO, Interswitch. This event will take place on Monday November 11, 2024 from 1:00 pm

Management Session

The Management session has the theme: Changing Dynamics in Nigeria’s Integrated Energy Sector: Impact on Sustainable Production and National Growth. This event will take place on Tuesday November 12, 2024, from 9:00 am.

Special Technical Business Forum

This is the pioneer edition of this event and the theme is, Application of Multi- Client Data and Technology for Cost Efficiency & Reserve Growth in Nigeria. This event takes place on Tuesday November 12, 2024 from 2:00pm. Keynote Speakers are NUPRC EC and TGS VP

Executive Session (In Collaboration with Energy Institute)

The Executive Session holds on Wednesday November 13, 2024 and has the theme: Unlocking Investments for Africa’s Energy Future: Strategies for Sustainable Growth. The Keynote Speaker will be Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy.

Exhibition

The Exhibition which will showcase the latest technologies, products, services and competencies from major IOCs and Indigenous operators in the upstream sector of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. There will be a dedicated pavilion for banks/financial institutions/Universities/Other Professional associations.

Industry Awards

The Awards / Recognition Night, which is the biggest social event of the conference takes place on Thursday 14th November and will recognize individuals, institutions and corporate entities that have advanced the learning and practice of the geosciences in Nigeria and globally. Other social events include the African Night on Tuesday 12th November, extending the warmth of African hospitality to all conference attendees, the Annual Golf Charity Tournament taking place at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja on the 26th of October and the President’s Night on Saturday 9th November from 6:00pm.

Learning Opportunities

The 42nd Annual International Conference and Exhibition will also provide other learning opportunities which include the Young Professionals Programme, Pre-Conference Short Courses from 9-10 November and a virtual Pre- Conference Field Trip.

The Conference will also be beaming its searchlight on Emerging Technologies and Current Applications in Exploration and Production, Innovations, IoT, Data Science, AI, and Machine Learning,

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) is the umbrella association for persons involved in the professional application of geosciences and related disciplines to the exploration and production of oil and gas in the country. It has over 12,000 strong membership which cuts across the oil & gas industry. Founded in 1975, the Association’s flagship Annual International Conference and Exhibition holds every year.