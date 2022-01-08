Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tournament due to abdominal injury

Sports
By Champion
0 16

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from her semifinal match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover.

“I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately, I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open,” Osaka said in a statement issued by Tennis Australia. The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17.

Osaka further explained her withdrawal in a tweet, citing the “intense” matches she played in Melbourne.

Earlier, American Amanda Anisimova advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina in the WTA’s Summer Set 2 event on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena.

Anisimova will play either fellow American Ann Li or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. They play their semifinal later Saturday.

In other semifinal play at the Summer Set 1 event, also in Melbourne, Simona Halep took on Zheng Qinwen, with the winner to face Kudermetova on Sunday.

In the semifinals of an ATP tournament at Melbourne Park, Rafael Nadal faced Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and Maxime Cressy played Grigor Dimitrov.

At the Adelaide International, top-ranked and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was scheduled to play her night semifinal against former French Open winner Iga Swiatek.

The Adelaide and Melbourne tournaments are among six tune-up events being staged in Australia this week ahead of the season-opening major at Melbourne Park.

Continue Reading
Champion 177 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Nigeria and Egypt set for heavyweight bout

Hosts Cameroon open with win over Burkina Faso

‘Eagles’ attack still needs to be worked on’ – Eguavoen

BREAKING – Barcelona hit back at…

1 of 127