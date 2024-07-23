NANS urges Tinubu to address economic crisis

From Cyril Mbah Abuja.

The National Association of Nigerian Students has urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action to address the precarious state of the country’s economy.

The student also asked the President to address the exorbitant fuel prices that have wreaked havoc on the lives of citizens.

This is contained in a statement by the Senate President of NANS, National Headquarters, Okunomo Adewumi, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Monday.

According to the student body, the current economic downturn has had a devastating impact on the nation and Nigerians, perpetuating poverty, hunger, and hardship.

The statement reads, “The relentless increase in fuel prices has triggered a chain reaction of inflation, rendering basic necessities unaffordable for the average Nigerian. This has resulted in unprecedented suffering, with many struggling to survive.

“While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s efforts to revitalize the economy through his “Renew Hope” agenda, we implore him to adopt a more comprehensive approach to tackle the economic crisis.

“We urge him to convene an emergency economic summit, bringing together all relevant stakeholders and agencies to brainstorm innovative solutions to this quagmire.

“The astronomical fuel prices have far-reaching consequences, including escalated transportation costs, skyrocketing food prices, and reduced purchasing power. This has led to a significant decline in the standard of living of Nigerians, with many unable to afford basic necessities. The cumulative effect is a nation plagued by poverty, hunger, and desperation.”

NANS further warned that should this situation persist, it may precipitate widespread protests and social unrest, hence destabilising the nation.

It added, “We urge President Tinubu to take proactive measures to mitigate this crisis, ensure economic stability, and restore hope to the Nigerian people.

“We believe that with swift and decisive action, Nigeria can overcome these economic challenges and emerge stronger and more resilient. We stand in solidarity with the Nigerian people and pledge our support for any efforts aimed at revitalizing the economy and improving the lives of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile,The University of Abuja branch of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) on Monday called off it’s “indefinite, comprehensive, total strike” after 82 days following the intervention of the newly appointed university council.

Academic staff members on May 2, 2024 initiated industrial action against the management of the University after the five fundamental demands raised against the former Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulraseed Na’Allah, who left the institution recently after five years in office were rejected.

Addressing newsmen on the decision to call off the strike, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja, Comrade Sylvanus Ugo stated that the new council has promised to grant the five demands of the lecturers which included a review of deanship appointments made by Professor Abdulraseed Na-Allah, the restoration of shares and membership of the University micro-finance bank among others.

Comrade Sylvanus Ugo said the former vice chancellor deliberately violated laid down regulations on the appointment of deans, the recruitment and promotion of staff, and illegally advertised the position of vice chancellor in an attempt to install a stooge to replace him.

He also disclosed that the former vice chancellor tried to shortchange ASUU by declaring that ASUU has no right to own shares or participant in the running of the UniAbuja Micro-Finance Bank.

“The deanship is by election but the former vice chancellor refused to allow election to hold to fill the positions. He said he was facing opposition but we told him there is no opposition. He simply handpicked some persons and made them acting deans against the laws of the University.

“The strike took time to be declared. There are processes laid down for strikes and we followed the process meticulously. Now that the government has reconstituted the governing council of the university and it has promised to look into our demands, we have resolved today (Monday) to call off the strike for normal academic activities to return to the university,” the ASUU chairman said.

Recall that at the height of the strike, the Committee on Tertiary Education of the House of Representatives invited the management of the University led by Professor Abdulraseed Na-Allah and the leadership of the ASUU for dialogue on how to end the industrial action which crippled activities at the University without success.