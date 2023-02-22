Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Naira swap mitigated ISWAP/B’Haram activities in N’East –Army

Latest News
By Editor
COAS Yahya
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Theartre Commander,  North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali has said that the Naira swap and cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has mitigated violent extremism in the North East.

 

He stated this while interacting with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Borno State Council, on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

 

The commander described the policy as a positive step, adding that it had mitigated terrorists’ activities since inception.

 

“The terrorists who had been exposed to hardship living conditions have resorted to kidnapping, seeking for ransom in cash and requesting for food stuff from their victims,” he said.

 

He said that the terrorists had also resorted to propaganda on social media in their desperate attempt to remain relevant.

Continue Reading
Editor 10274 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Fresh boost for Peter Obi as T. Y. Danjuma, Christian elders…

Elections: NLC warns against disruption of voting process

Oil theft: Osinbajo tasks stakeholders on ending criminality

Naira scarcity: Desist from attacking bank workers, TUC begs…

1 of 1,416