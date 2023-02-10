Naira swap: FG ‘ll obey Supreme Court order on February 10 deadline–Malami

.Police read riot act as banks, POS operators sell new notes in Anambra

.NMDPRA to sanction filling stations rejecting POS transactions

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE ,AWKA

The Federal Government has resolved to obey the ruling of the Supreme Court suspending the February 10 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN on the exchange of old Naira notes.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, confirmed the development in an interview with Arise News on Thursday evening.

He, nevertheless, said that the Federal Government was hopeful that the exparte order which expires on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 would be upturned.

According to him, the CBN which is a necessary party to the issue was not joined and as such the Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to decide on the matter in the first instance.

However, he said that the decision of the government to obey the Supreme Court order on the naira deadline was upon the administration’s inclination to the rule of law.

Also, The Anambra State police Command Police has warned against any act of violence and protest in the state following the unavailability of the new bank notes in the state.

This is even as customers had accused the banks in the state of hording the new bank notes, partnering with point-of-sale (POS ) operators and selling the naira to them at exorbitant price.

Sources alleged that banks sell the new naira notes at N2000 for N 10000 while POS operators sell the new notes at a price of N5000 customers who wanted a cash withdrawal of N10 000 only while no fees were said to be charged when withdrawing by ATM where the new naira notes were unavailable, a thing that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele had warned against.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu titled ‘Scarcity of New Naira notes: Anambra State Police Command Uncovers Plan of Protest’ and made available to journalists in Anambra , Thursday, February 8, 2023 through the Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the command warned against any form of protests in the state, saying it has uncovered plans by some groups to conduct protests in some parts of the state in connection with the new naira notes.

The police warned ‘mischief makers to desist from it’ saying the6 ‘police had ensured the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state’.

“Anambra State Police Command today 8/2/2023 has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the new Naira notes scarcity to unleash violence in some parts of the State. The Command has described the scarcity as not peculiar to Anambra State alone and noted that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

“The Command hereby warns these groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with. The Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the State.

“The Command, therefore, enjoined Anambrains and residents alike not to panic and urge the law-abiding residents/visitors of the state to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation. In the event to request security services call us on 07039194332 or PRO 08039334002 for a prompt response. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively”.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says it will sanction fuel stations that reject the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines or bank transfers at their outlets.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Kimchi Apollo, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, NMDPRA, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement frowned at the act by the retail outlets due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of POS machines at their fueling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new Naira design.

“The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new Naira,” he said.

Apollo therefore directed all retail outlets to ensure the free use of POS and bank transfer for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers.

He said the authority and security agencies would be at retail outlets to enforce compliance with the directive, warning that defaulters would be sanctioned.

He reiterated commitment of the Authority towards ensuring quality services in the sale and distribution of petroleum products in the country.