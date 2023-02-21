Naira scarcity: Police arrest 27 suspects over destruction of  banks, violence in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 27 suspects in connection with the pandemonium that broke out in Sagamu on Monday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Monday, a few hours after the violence, which led to the destruction of two banks, broke out.

Oyeyemi in a terse statement said normalcy has returned to the area.

He said “normalcy has been restored in greater parts of Sagamu now. CP Frank Mba is personally leading police teams and some military men to tackle the situation.

“About 27 suspects have been arrested.”

There had been reports of violence that broke out on Monday morning when some irate youths in Sagamu, Ogun State, went on the rampage following their inability to withdraw cash.

With bonfires, the protesters barricaded the Sagamu-Benin expressway and others, preventing human and vehicular movements.

Our correspondent gathered that the violence broke out as early as 8am when the angry youths took to the streets and started the violence.

The violence erupted as a result of the alleged stoppage of the banks’ operations.

It was further gathered that the youths got enraged when the Automated Teller Machines reportedly stopped dispensing cash last week.

Some residents who spoke with our correspondent said two banks were damaged.

The affected banks, according to them, were Keynote and Union banks.

The Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has called for calm.

A statement from the palace read “I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful as we continue to engage the Federal Government.

“This policy is not from the State or local government. Therefore, the destruction of lives and properties will only compound an already bad situation.

“I urge our people to continue to accept the old notes in line with the Supreme Court ruling. No person who accepts the old notes would lose out. I can assure you of that, and please hold on to that promise.”

“Further, I am also mandating all our market people to continue to accept the old notes. I hereby undertake that no one will lose out for possessing the old notes.”

However, The Ogun State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party in Remo Federal Constituency have traded blame over the violence that erupted in Sagamu in the wake of the new naira scarcity protests.

The state government in a statement described the violent protests as politically motivated, accusing the opposition PDP of masterminding the violence.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, in the statement issued on Monday, said some PDP members were meeting leading to the breakdown of law and order.

Somorin said the PDP orchestrated the violent protest due to the success recorded by the All Progressives Congress during Sunday’s campaign rally.

The statement read, “Early this morning, a politically motivated violent protest took place in Sagamu, during which innocent people were attacked while banks and public infrastructure were destroyed and razed down by fire .

“We were reliably informed that some disgruntled members of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, and some of the party’s candidates were seen leading the demonstration.

“While the protests were purportedly against the “scarcity of naira notes”, the real intention of these elements became obvious with the involvement of known PDP members.

“We believe strongly that it was the success of the APC rally of yesterday (Sunday) that got the feeble opposition PDP frustrated and therefore made their members embark on the mindless destruction of properties.

However, while calling for calm, the statement said the governor, Dapo Abiodun, would not leave any stone unturned in addressing the effects of the naira scarcity.

He said that attacks on innocent people and the destruction of private and public properties would not solve the current problem but rather worsen the situation.

He added, “Therefore, we must not allow desperate politicians to mislead members of the public and use them as cannons to vent frustration.

“Rather, our people should exercise patience and be law abiding while waiting to cast their votes for the party that has stood by the populace even at this critical period.

“Arrests have been made by the police, who immediately swung into investigation.

“Ogun State has been acknowledged as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria; and the government shall not fold its hands and allow the state to be defined by thuggery, violence, and arson.

“The full wrath of the law will be borne by the culprits, no matter who their sponsors are.”

But, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Remo Federal Constituency, Bola Oluwole, faulted the claim, saying the APC was afraid of the popularity of the PDP.

Oluwole, in the statement titled, “Allegation of Masterminding Sagamu Protest is to Smear My Image – Hon Bola Oluwole”, says neither he nor his party instigated the violence.

He advised the APC-led government to address the situation rather than shift the blame to innocent Nigerians.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a broadcast message circulating around that I am the mastermind of the violent protest in Sagamu Remo.

“This action is the handiwork of the opposition in the ruling party, APC, who were hellbent to destroy and smear my image.

“They are afraid of my growing popularity as we approach the elections on Saturday.

“I want to say it in strong terms that I am not in any way connected to the protest, Nigerians are only angered by the economic hardships in the country and their inability to access their hard-earned money and the fuel scarcity.

“I am a peace-loving person, a grassroots politician who has the love of his people at heart, I will never get myself involved in things that will destroy the peace and tranquillity of my constituency.

“As of yesterday evening, our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, met with all National Assembly candidates to strategise for the election, so where would I have the chance to mobilise for the violent protest?”

He stated that he was condemning the attacks on the banks in its entirety and appealed to the youths to be patient and shun violent activities.

“I want to urge the general public and the people of my constituency to disregard the message and go about their daily activities in peace.”

Also, the Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm in the face of daunting challenges created by the ongoing currency swap of the Federal Government.

Oluomo stated this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday.

The speaker urged them not to yield space to anti- democratic elements to hijack the election process.

He added that the effects of the ongoing fiscal policy being implemented through the Central Bank of Nigeria had affected Nigerians.

Oluomo stated that able bodied men and women now spent better part of working hours at the banks’ ATM points.

” It is important to acknowledge that the currency swap is good for the economy.

” The process of its implementation as currently being experienced has created a lot of socio-economic hardships for Nigerians.

” We should thus remain calm and not to allow anti-democratic elements to hijack the process.

” We should endure to the last, and come out en-masse on Saturday to exercise our franchise for the candidates of our choice,” the speaker said.

.Business owners count losses as failed electronic transactions soar

Business operators in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), say their businesses are experiencing setbacks as a result of rise in failed electronic transactions.

The operators, in an interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said while the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was a good development, its timing was taking a toll on businesses.

They said the rise in poor network, declined transactions, among others was making them lose a lot of customers and money.

They said the apex bank ought to have collaborated with relevant agencies to improve on existing internet infrastructure that would accommodate heavy traffic before implementing the policy.

According to them, the development is affecting a lot of businesses that are trying to pick up after the huge setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.

They said unless something urgent was done, businesses would begin to fold up.

Mrs. Chiamaka Eze, who deals in assorted drinks in one of the major markets in the FCT, said the policy was good.

She, however, said concerned authorities ought to have expanded the internet infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of people keying into the policy.

Eze said she made only few sales at the weekend, adding that most customers left after several attempts to make cash transfers failed.

“On Saturday, I lost a lot of customers because most of them did not have cash and they could not make online payment.

“Some that succeeded in making payment got debited but I was not credited. I had to let them go after collecting their phone numbers.

“I was hoping that I will be credited but unfortunately as I speak with you, I have not been credited for some of the transactions.

“I have been calling the customers and they keep telling me they have been debited,’’ she said.

She said, “The only option is to lodge a formal complaint at the bank but the question is, am I going to be visiting banks for each transaction that fails.

“It is a dire situation because I am caught between not accepting online transfers or risking it and losing money.’’

Mrs. Judith Uzo, who sells children’s clothes, said there was the need for government to work on the infrastructure that would accommodate the number of people using the online facilities.

She said while the policy was commendable, the short notice was “affecting livelihoods and businesses.”

A young man, who sells shoes at Wuse Market, told NAN that he did not make many sales at the weekend because only few customers were able to make online transfers.

He said it was important for the CBN to make the accepted Naira notes, particularly the N200 notes, available to enable customers pay with cash should online transfer fail.

Meanwhile, a customer, Henry, who could not purchase all the items he budgeted for at the Wuse market, said he made several transfers that declined.

He said he had been inundated with calls from two business operators for transactions he made at the weekend.

“I was debited for two of the transactions I made at the weekend but the business owners were not credited and they have been blowing my phone off with calls.

“Talking about lodging complaints at the bank, I had a similar experience earlier this month and I went to my bank but as I speak with you the money has not been reverted.

“Something urgent needs to be done by CBN about the situation because it is bringing distrust, losses and in some cases double payment for transactions that one had been debited for.

“It is a serious matter that deserves the needed attention from relevant authorities because I see no reason why anybody should lose his or her hard earned money to failed transactions,” he said.

The customer said the rise in failed transactions had equally crashed prices of goods in the market, particularly perishable goods.

NAN reports that following the redesigning of N200, N500 and N1,000 notes by the CBN, Jan. 31, was announced as deadline for use of the old notes.

The Jan. 31 deadline was, however, met with protests from Nigerians, forcing the apex bank to extend the deadline to Feb. 10.

The extension was equally met with outrage, leading to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that old the N200 note should be used alongside the redesigned one for a period of time.

. Banks reopen in Benin after 4-day closure

Some commercial banks in Benin reopened for business on Monday, after shutting down on February 16, following sporadic attacks on some facilities in the city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some banks came under violent attacks on February 15 by some customers, who were enraged by their inability to make withdrawals.

The angry customers destroyed some bank buildings, Automated Teller Machines and some vehicles belonging to bank officials.

It was reported that four persons lost their lives during the protest, which lasted for several hours across some major roads in the capital city.

Consequently, the banks halted their services to avert further attacks and destruction of their facilities.

Residents were however relieved to discover that some of the banks around Sapele Road, Mission Road and Aduwawa Axis of Benin reopened for services on Monday.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the situation in the city, reports that there were long queues of customers within and around the bank premises.

While many who got access into the banking hall were seen waiting to be paid over the counter, others clustered at the entrance gates and ATM points.

Some of the customers, who spoke on the development, said they were happy that some of the banks had reopened after the unrest.

Mrs Chioma Odiase said: “We learnt that one or two banks opened on Friday and some opened today (Monday).

“We are happy that the sufferings we go through to get cash for our daily needs would soon ease with the reopening of the banks.”

The Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Edo/Delta branch, Dr Okwara Udensi, spoke on the harsh effect of the demonitisation policy on businesses.

Udensi urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to supply more old N200 notes to banks.

He said: “The non availability of cash in various bank branches is where the problem lies.

“The CBN should try as much as it can to push the cash to the banks.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has said that old N200 note is now acceptable so CBN should bring it back into circulation to augment the new notes already printed.”