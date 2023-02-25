Naira Scarcity : NUBIFIE calls for calm, enjoins members to go about their lawful duties

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) has enjoined its members to go about their lawful duties.

It urged the general public to remain calm and grant the appropriate authorities the benefit of the doubt, to enable them to execute measures that would help ameliorate the hardship associated with the Naira redesign policy while ensuring expeditious and permanent resolution of the issues.

NUBIFIE said in a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, Comrades Anthony Abakpa and Sheikh Ishiyaku Muhammed, respectively, that it was encouraged by assurances given by key stakeholders in the banking industry under the auspices of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN),that concrete steps were being taken by relevant authorities to address the difficulties associated with accessing the new naira notes and that the public would forthwith have unimpeded access.

“Consequently,given the promise that the new Naira notes would be made readily available to the public within the shortest possible time,as well as guarantee of the safety of workers, their workplaces and bank facilities, we enjoin our members to go about their lawful duties.

“Already, there are indications of improved supply of some denominations of the naira note and we urge the relevant authorities to duoble their efforts in this regard , especially making available denominations that have little consequences in the effort to combat currency hoarding and other unethical economic activities which the policy was intended to address,among others”,the statement added.

Towards this end, the union reiterated that all intended actions as contained in its National Executive Council

(NEC) resolutions are suspended in the interim, pending the fulfillment of the assurances made by relevant authorities.