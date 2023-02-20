Naira scarcity: ASSBIFI says attacks may cost banks over N5bn 

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), has said the financial implication of the recent attacks on banks by protesters, over naira scarcity across the country, may cost the banks over N5 billion.

President Comrade Olusoji Oluwole who stated this while addressing a press conference, Thursday said the amount was based on attacks on about five banks and branches across Abeokuta, Edo, Delta, Oyo and Akwaibom States.

He recalled that bank branches were burnt, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) destroyed and worker’s personal effects were damaged, amid attacks on their members.

According to him, the last counts of attacks, which happened previously in Oyo and Ogun States, were put at about N2 billion, while the recent attacks increased the bank’s losses to N5 billion.

Towards this end, Oluwole said if this continues, the association, in solidarity with the sister union, the National Union of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), would shut down operations, stressing that this was necessary to defend and protect their members.

He said: “ASSBIFI and NUBIFIE members are highly responsible, ethical and patriotic people, mindful of the impact of industrial action in an already changed environment, but if we are pushed, we will do what is necessary to defend and protect ourselves.

“It is disheartening and painful that workers have put in a lot of effort to ensure

The policy succeeds despite challenges being faced. They are being traumatized physically and mentally, based on the attacks and being unable to function in their places of work is a big challenge.

“We call on the public to desist from threatening or attacking our members and destroying our properties, as they will be only proverbial cutting their noses to spite their faces. We can only give what we have been provided with and nothing more.

“However, we value the lives of our members and colleagues and will not put them on alert and shall instruct them without further warning to immediately stay away from their branches if these attacks on our members and facilities continue until Such a time that they can be guaranteed of their personal safety and the security of their workplaces by the relevant authorities”‘

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast, the ASSBIFI boss said the reintroduction of the N200 notes was not a major solution to the challenges on ground but the need to look at alternative s and build on them.

He said alternatives such as encouraging digital penetration, monitoring and sanctioning outlets that have been verified to shut down the use of alternatives means of payments, causing them to demand cash, which eventually finds their way into the hands of currency traders.

He canvassed for increased awareness at all levels, to discourage panic withdrawal and hoarding of the new currency, while providing industry-wide incentives to encourage the transition from transactions.

“With all these, if alternatives are not put in place, we might end up where we started from. Government should tell us how much of the new value that has been released so far”, Oluwole said.